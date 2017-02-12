Robert J. Mones, MD, 87 

Dr. Robert J. Mones, 87, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, surrounded by loved ones at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. He is survived by his wife, Ellen; children, Peter (Renee), Karen (Daniel), Donald (Liz), Andrew (Trish) and Stewart (Heidi); and 12 grandchildren: Sarah, Yael, Isaiah, Maya, Talia and Hannah (Great Neck); Kevin and Michael (Bellmore); Eli and Josiah (Portland, OR); and Izzy and Andre (Eugene, OR).

Bob was born in Brooklyn on June 18, 1929, to Isidore (Izz) and Irene Mones. His sister, Helen, predeceased him in 1971. Bob attended Midwood High School, graduated early from Indiana University in 1949 and received his MD from New York University Medical School in 1953. From 1954-56, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He trained as a neurologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and then joined the staff. That’s where he met Ellen, a registered nurse, in the late 1950s. Feb. 27 would have been their 58th wedding anniversary.

In the 1960s, the couple moved to Great Neck, and Bob continued to work at Mt. Sinai. In the late 1970s, he opened a practice in Great Neck and Ellen served as office manager. Bob was also affiliated with Long Island Jewish Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

He retired more than 15 years ago, allowing him time to take courses on a variety of subjects, including religion, science, world history and philosophy, at Queens College. His interests included chess, bridge, watching and playing tennis, hiking and skiing. His great joy was piano, playing Chopin, Bach and other classics. He played many instruments—guitar, flute, piano, banjo and clarinet. He was an avid tennis player and over the years won many tournaments in Great Neck.

Bob loved engaging with his grandchildren on the subjects of their school, friends and views. He liked posing challenging questions to the young ones to see how they worked out a problem and often asked provocative questions, such as “What’s burning, the candle or the wick?”

A family celebration of Bob’s life was held at the couple’s Great Neck home on Thursday, Feb. 2.