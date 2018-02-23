Robert A. Duarte, MD, Appointed To The New York Guard

Robert A. Duarte, MD, director of Northwell Health’s Pain Center in Great Neck and president of the New York State Pain Society, has been appointed a captain in the New York Guard (NYG), New York State’s defense force. The swearing-in ceremony took place earlier this month at Camp Smith in Cordtlandt Park, NY.

Dr. Duarte is the physician appointment representing Long Island and Queens. As a NYG Captain, Dr. Duarte will be responsible for providing medical evaluations for new NYG recruits and those who are reenlisting. In addition, as part of his training for the NYG, Dr. Duarte will participate in Camp Smith’s emergency preparedness, soldier readiness, state disaster relief missions and provide medical direction for mobile trauma units deployed across the state.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as a New York Guard volunteer,” said Dr. Duarte. “As a physician, I give back to our community by caring for patients. As an American, I feel an insatiable desire to give back to our country by providing my services to the members of the New York Guard.”

The NYG is a state volunteer force, which augments and supports the New York National Guard with manpower and skills. NYG members serve at the direction of the governor. It assists the National Guard in planning, training for and executing state emergency support and disaster missions, and provides legal and medical pre-deployment assistance to the National Guard units and other reserve components as requested.