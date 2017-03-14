Robber Who Inappropriately Touched Victim On Middle Neck Road Arrested

A 24-year-old Amityville man was arrested for robbery on Sunday, March 12, at 10:15 p.m. for a crime he committed several days earlier on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck, reported Nassau County Third Squad Police.

According to detectives, on Tuesday, March 7, at 4:15 a.m., a 39-year-old woman walking on Middle Neck Road was approached from behind by a man armed with a knife. He demanded money, which she refused. The robber then used his hand to inappropriately touch the woman.

The suspect removed two phones from her and ran away. An investigation identified Levar O. Burton of Amityville as the suspect. He was located on Sunday, March 12, at his Albany Avenue home and placed under arrest at 10:15 p.m. without incident.

Burton is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree sexual abuse. He was scheduled to be arraigned today, Monday, March 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

