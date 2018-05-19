Residents Form Friends Of The Great Neck Library

Great Neck residents have gathered together to form the Friends of the Great Neck Library, a nonprofit organization devoted to furthering the well-being of the community’s library.

The library, situated on Bayview Avenue and referred to by residents as Main, was founded in the late 1800s. Three branches in rental space, Parkville, Station and Lakeville, emerged through the years. Main was renovated during a two-year closure from 2014 through 2016.

In New York State, 244 groups carry the name Friends of the Library. They are organizations that all share a similar mission, though each one tailors its goals, which are determined by the membership in cooperation with the library director and staff, according to the needs of the library it serves.

The purpose of the organization is to maintain an association of people interested in books and libraries, who see the library as the community’s portal to information and culture. The Friends will focus public attention on the library, its services, facilities and needs, and it will stimulate the use of the library’s resources and services. The Friends will encourage gifts, endowments and bequests to the library and will support the library staff.

“As we are launching our Friends of the Great Neck Library, a neighboring Friends organization in Port Washington is holding its annual fundraising Book and Author luncheon, which is sold out,” said Rebecca Rosenblatt Gilliar. “Three-hundred Port residents and local shop owners and officials are gathering to support their library. We hope to generate such enthusiasm and dedication here in Great Neck.”

The Friends of the Great Neck Library welcomes residents to join what will be a dynamic and interesting venture. The Friends will set goals, expand the membership and grow the leadership to sustain an active organization.

Perhaps it will encourage the library to rejoin the Nassau Library System.

“For the continued well-being of our library and to the essential benefit of our residents, the Friends of the Great Neck Library is devoted to communicating about our library and promoting its services and programs,” said Cheng “Carey” Ye, who identifies herself as a passionate Friend of our Great Neck Library. “By listening to the residents of this community, who love the library and are dedicated to the library’s future, we hope the Friends of the Great Neck Library will add a valuable dimension to our ‘great’ Great Neck Library.”

The formation of this organization owes a debt of thanks to the New York State Library Association (NYLA), which has offered its ongoing storehouse of information and experience.

Great Neck residents who have a particular project in mind or a broad spectrum of ideas are most welcome. Contact the Friends at greatnecklibrary.friends@gmail.com.