Renowned Pianist To Perform At Temple Beth-El

Internationally renowned pianist Alexandra Joan will perform the works of Bach, Schubert and Chopin at the Temple Beth-El Chamber Series Recital on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at the Rudin Chapel at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck, 5 Old Mill Rd.

Praised for her vibrant interpretations, the French-Romanian pianist is an active soloist and sought-after chamber player who performs extensively in Europe, Israel and the United States, including at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Bargemusic, The Greene Space, La Roque d’Anthéron Festival, Colmar International Festival and Tel Hai. She is a recipient of the Vocation Award in France and has won prizes at the Andorra International Competition, the Arriaga Chamber Music Competition in 2010 and the 2013 Josef Suk International Competition in Prague. Her recital and chamber music performances have been featured on Radio France, Radio Suisse Romande, Arte TV and WQXR in New York. Her first CD, Dances and Songs, was released in October 2014 on the Victor Elmaleh Collection. Learn more about Joan at www.alexandrajoanpiano.com.

The performance and light reception following the concert are open to the community at no cost, but voluntary donations can be made at www.tbegreatneck.org.

For more information about the recital, contact Cantor Vladimir Lapin at vlapin@tbegreatneck.org, www.tbegreatneck.org or 516-487-0900, ext. 116.

—Temple Beth-El