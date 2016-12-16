Remembering Lakeville Branch Head Librarian Ruth Klement

The Great Neck Library family is deeply saddened by the passing of dear friend and colleague Ruth Klement, Lakeville Branch Head, on Dec. 14.

Ruth was beloved by all who knew her. She was so proud of the Lakeville Branch Library and welcomed all who entered its doors. Ruth had a special way of always bringing a smile and laughter to others, especially when it was needed most. Her incredible sense of humor consistently lifted the spirit.

Ruth began her career at the Great Neck Library in September 1983 as a full-time clerk in circulation. She received her MLS degree and became a librarian in 1989. She was promoted to Lakeville Branch Head in 1992.

A light has been dimmed in the life of the Great Neck Library with her loss. She will be terribly missed. Library staff, administration and the Board of Trustees extend heartfelt sympathy to Ruth’s husband and family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home Hicksville location at 125 W. Old Country Rd. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 592 Middle Neck Rd. in Great Neck.

Please note: “All Libraries To Close Wednesday Morning In Memory Of Ruth Klement.”