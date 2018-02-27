Register For Elementary School Enrichment Program

Registration is open for the third trimester of Great Neck Public Schools AM/PM enrichment, a tuition-based program that offers elementary students before- and after-school courses once a week for 10 weeks at Elizabeth M. Baker, John F. Kennedy, Lakeville and Saddle Rock schools.

Early morning classes include a variety of academic and physical activities for students in second through fifth grades. This trimester, the enrichment program is introducing new after-school courses for fourth and fifth-grade students that focus on world languages, including French, Greek, Mandarin and Spanish.

Classes will begin on March 12 and run through May 25. Parents and guardians are encouraged to register before March 5; offerings may change after that date, based on the level of interest for each course.

The fee for each course is $100. For a complete list of offerings and registration information, view the program catalogs on the Recreation Department page of www.greatneck.k12.ny.us.

For more information, contact David Zawatson, director of physical education, recreation and athletics, at 516-441-4045 or dzawatson@greatneck.k12.ny.us.