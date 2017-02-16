Reach Out America Joins Environmental Rally

Reach Out America’s (ROA) Green Committee was well-represented at the Food and Water Watch rally at Senator Charles Schumer’s Melville office on Feb. 2. More than 300 protestors marched and chanted to encourage the senator to resist President Trump’s new environmental agendas that deny climate change, gut the EPA, invest heavily in fossil fuels and pull the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, which took approximately 20 years to sign. The participants agreed that there is no time to waste regarding the delicate issues facing the earth, as illustrated by signs like “There Is No Planet B” and “You Can’t Eat or Drink Money.”

Sandie Salat, ROA’s Green Committee chair, gave a rousing speech to the many organizations and individuals who gathered as a result of their concern about the prospects of coal and hydrofracking as the newest “clean” energy in the Trump Era. Many focused on future efforts to push forward more sustainable alternatives, like the newly passed wind farm that will be developed off the shores of Montauk, and a climate march that will be held in Washington, DC, on April 29.

Reach Out America, a grassroots group of active citizens dedicated “to working with others in social and political action in order to safeguard our constitutional rights,” meets at 12:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Shelter Rock in Manhasset. For more information, visit www.reachout-america.com.