Purim Festivities At The Social Center

The Sephardic Heritage Alliance, Inc. (SHAI) recently held a Purim celebration at the Great Neck Social Center.

From left: Tania Eshaghoff Friedberg and Farangiss Sedaghatpour are with Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Anna Kaplan, Clerk Wayne Wink, Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman and Great Neck School Board Trustee Rebecca Sassouni.
From left: Tania Eshaghoff Friedberg, Parvaneh Khodadadian, Farngiss Sedaghatpour, Councilwoman Anna Kaplan, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, a SHAI member and Town Clerk Wayne Wink enjoyed the event.
