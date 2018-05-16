Public School And Library Budgets Pass

Both propositions were overwhelmingly passed and both uncontested candidates reelected when voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 15, to cast their ballots for the Great Neck Public Schools (GNPS) 2018–19 proposed budget, the 2018/2019 Great Neck Library budget and two GNPS Board of Education trustee seats.

Proposition #1, for the school budget in the amount of $229,845,028, passed with 1,856 Yes votes and 333 No votes.

Proposition #2, for the library budget, passed with 1,709 Yes votes and 456 No votes.

For the two Board of Education seats, Barbara Berkowitz received 1,745 votes and Donald Ashkenase received 1,444.

Ashkenase, who currently serves as vice president of the board, was elected to his 13th term and Berkowitz, who has been president of the board since 2006, was elected to her ninth term.

Read more about the trustees here and the school budget here.