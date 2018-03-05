PTO Luncheon Thanks North High Teachers

By Orly Victory

The Great Neck North High School PTO once again showed its love and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of North High School’s teachers, administration and staff at a luncheon held recently.

Cochaired by Ellen Nahavandi and Dafna Asher, along with the cooperative efforts of committee members Joanna Eshaghoff, Sharon Ohebshalom, Ilona Trokel and Orly Victory, as well as a fantastic host of parent volunteers, the event was a great success. The committee was fortunate to have a great deal of support from PTO Presidents Moji Pourmoradi and Joyce Cheung throughout the planning process.

Along with the varied array of international delicacies donated by parents, a wonderful variety of dishes were contributed by local Great Neck establishments, including Amal Catering, Antonino’s Italian Restaurant, Bagel Hut, Bagel Mentch, Bistro Burger, Café Kriza, Colbeh Persian Restaurant, Crawfords Café, Deli on the Green, Dunkin’ Donuts, Eilat Prime Meats, Everfresh Supermarket, Greek Xpress, House of Subs, Il Toskano, La Pizzeria,

La Rotonda, Mangia Bene, Marine Fisheries, Mario’s Pizzeria, Matsuya Japanese Restaurant, Middle Neck Glatt Kosher Butcher, Poultry Mart, Royal Tea House, Ruby Divine Indian Dining, Señor Nacho Mexican Restaurant, Shop Delight and 27 Dressings.

The GNNHS PTO could not have pulled off the day without the help, support and donations of time, food and money from the parent volunteers, as well as the very generous

donations of food by the local vendors, who the PTO encourages the community to support by ordering and eating at their wonderful establishments.