Proposed 2017–18 School Budget Details

The vote on the Proposed 2017–18 School District Budget will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2017–18 Preliminary Budget can be viewed at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us. Copies are available at the Office of the District Clerk, Phipps Administration Building, 345 Lakeville Rd., on school days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as at all budget meetings. Reference copies may be also perused in each public school and at all branches of the Great Neck Library.

The community is encouraged to attend the budget meetings and respond to the preliminary budget. Firm decisions on the budget will not be made until the board listens to the community’s concerns. Budget meetings are scheduled for the dates and times indicated, with weekday meetings following student recognitions, which begin at 7:30 p.m.

An informal budget hearing will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. at South Middle, 349 Lakeville Rd.

On Saturday, March 18, at 9:30 a.m., a budget discussion with administrative staff will be held at South High, 341 Lakeville Rd.

Another informal budget hearing will take place on Monday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at North Middle, 77 Polo Rd.

The official budget hearing and adoption of the Proposed 2017–18 Budget will be held on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. at South High, 341 Lakeville Rd.

On Monday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m., a budget discussion will take place at North High, 35 Polo Rd.

Residents who have voted in any school or general election since 2013 are automatically registered to vote in the school election on May 16. Residents who have not voted since 2013 or are not registered may register at the Office of the District Clerk at the Phipps Administration Building on school days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to register is Thursday, May 11. To be eligible, residents must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States and have lived in the district for at least 30 days.

To obtain an application for an absentee ballot online, visit www.greatneck.k12.ny.us and click on Budget, then choose Absentee Ballot. Or, get an absentee ballot in person from the Office of the District Clerk at the Phipps Administration Building on school days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Qualified voters whose registration records have been marked “permanently disabled” by the Board of Elections will automatically receive absentee ballots. Completed absentee ballots must be received by the district clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

School district residents who live north of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) vote at E.M. Baker School, 69 Baker Hill Rd. Those living south of the LIRR vote at South High School, 341 Lakeville Rd. For additional information about the budget, voter registration and absentee ballots, call the assistant superintendent for business on school days at 516-441-4020.