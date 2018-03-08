Program To Feature Top Security Experts

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Long Island will hold its first Day of Learning to enrich the community’s knowledge of Israel and celebrate its “best and brightest” on Sunday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Fresh Meadow Country Club, 255 Lakeville Rd. in Lake Success.

Featured at the event will be anti-terror expert Avi Jorisch, Mideast strategic analyst Avi Melamed and missile defense scientist Ari Sachar. FIDF supporter Howard Hershenhorn will be chairing the Day of Learning and moderating the discussion.

Jorisch, founder of the Red Cell Intelligence Group, a consulting and training firm that specializes in national security issues concerning terrorism, criminal finance and radical Islam, will discuss Israel’s security challenges, and explain how global terrorism is financed.

Melamed, a strategic intelligence analyst and former senior official on Arab affairs who helped develop policy on Israeli-Arab relations and served in counterterrorism roles, will provide an insider’s view of the evolving Middle East situation and potential developments.

Sachar, a leading missile scientist and manager of the Iron Dome from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, one of the most advanced and innovative security technology companies in the world, is expected to address recent technological advancements in that field.

“FIDF is the official U.S. organization that cares for the well-being of young men and women serving in the Israel Defense Forces,” said FIDF National Board Member and Long Island Chairman Ronny Ben-Josef. “As chairman of the Long Island chapter, I am incredibly proud to support the soldiers who protect Israel. I invite people to come show their pride in the State of Israel and in its best and brightest at this extraordinary event.”

Learn more at www.fidf.org.