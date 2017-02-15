Preschoolers Learn About Tu B’Shevat

The Silverstein Hebrew Academy preschool engaged in a thorough exploration of trees that led into Tu B’Shevat, the Jewish holiday celebrating the New Year for trees, which fell from sundown on Feb. 10 to sundown on Feb 11. Students immersed themselves in learning all about the structure of a tree, collected and sorted different parts of trees, observed and recorded the changing seasons, made a neighborhood tree guide, squeezed olives to make oil and discussed the products made from trees. Students ages 2 to 4 learned that trees are not only beautiful parts of nature, but that they also provide nutrition to both people and animals.

Since it’s cold outside in New York, the school took the students on a digital adventure to Israel via Skype. The students went on a guided tour of an Israeli neighborhood where they were able to study different kinds of trees and learn more about the direct benefits that each type provides. The students saw pomegranates and olives growing on the trees, and grapes hanging from vines.

From a very early age, the Silverstein Hebrew Academy offers students the resources to think critically, problem solve and excel in and out of the classroom.