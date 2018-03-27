Police Need Your Help Identifying Robbery Suspects

Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying the subjects pictured above. These individuals are wanted in connection with a grand larceny that occurred in Great Neck Plaza.

On Thursday, October 12, 2017, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the subjects were observed on surveillance camera inside of Gelber and Mundy Jewelry, located at 5 Bond St. While inside the store and acting in concert, the subjects stole three diamond rings valued at $3500. The subjects fled the scene on foot northbound on Bond Street towards Grace Avenue.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who can identify these subjects, or with any information about this crime, to call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and may receive a reward of up to $5000 for providing information that leads to the arrest of the individuals responsible.