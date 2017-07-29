Pay General Taxes At These Locations Before Aug. 10 Deadline

The last day to pay the Town of North Hempstead 2017 General Taxes second-half bill without a penalty is Thursday, Aug. 10. Payments can be made by mail, online or in person. Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman reminds residents that tax payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on or before Aug. 10 to avoid penalty.

Online payments may be made by Automated Clearing House (ACH) check, which should be scheduled at least 10 days prior to the deadline and include the tax bill number and your section, block and lot, or by credit card at www.northhempsteadny.gov. The online credit card payment processing rate is 2.35 percent of the tax amount.

Bills can be paid in person at 200 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The Tax Office will also be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, or residents can pay with check or money order at the following locations at these dates. Be sure to bring your entire bill when paying in person.

Local Collection Sites

• Monday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.—Port Washington Parking District, 15 Vanderventer Ave.

• Monday, July 31, from 1 to 2 p.m.—Hector Gayle Roslyn Community Center, 53 Orchard St., Roslyn Heights

• Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.—Fuschillo Park, Carle Road and Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place

• Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 2 p.m.—Yes We Can Community Center, 141 Garden St., New Cassel

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.—Clinton G. Martin Park, Marcus Avenue and New Hyde Park Road

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m.—Broadway Park, Broadway and County Courthouse Road, Garden City Park

• Thursday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.—Great Neck Social Center, 80 Grace Ave.

• Thursday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.—Michael J. Tully Park, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park

• Friday, Aug. 4, from 12 to 2 p.m.—John D. Caemmerer Park, Wentworth Ave., Albertson

For questions, call 516-869-6311.