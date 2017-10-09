PATV Wins Awards In Video Festival

Public Access TV Corporation (PATV) producers garnered two awards at the 2017 Alliance for Community Media in the Northeast (ACM-NE) Video Festival.

First place in the Historical Documentary category was given to Our Veteran’s Stories: Vietnam Steven Tagg by PATV producers Shirley Ann Bruno, Steven Tagg and Marcelo Mendez. Second place in the same category was awarded to Lithuania & Latvia by PATV producer Phyllis Sternemann.

ACM’s mission is to advance democratic ideals by ensuring that people have access to electronic media and by promoting effective communication through community uses of media. ACM-NE is a regional board of the national organization and supports ACM’s mission and all of its regional members.

Watch the award-winning programs on YouTube at PATV Long Island, Channel 20 on Optimum, Channel 37 on Verizon, streaming at www.patv.org/livestream and on the Facebook page PATV Long Island.

To create your own award-winning programs, contact PATV Executive Director Erica Bradley at ebradley@patv.org or call 516-629-3710, ext. 12.