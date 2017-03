Happy Persian New Year! Don’t miss Ma Va Shoma TV: Persian New Year–Nowruz 1396 live on PATV on Optimum Channel 20, Verizon Fios Channel 37 or www.patv.org/livestream on Monday, March 20, from 5 to 10 a.m. Host/producer and Great Neck resident Yafa Soleimani will be bringing plenty of international entertainment for this special show, which will air again on Wednesday, March 22, at 8 p.m.; Friday, March 24, at 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m.