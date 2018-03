PATV will air Ma Va Shoma TV, a special Persian program to celebrate Nauruz 1397–2018, on Tuesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. and repeat during the show’s regular time slot on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. for two weeks in honor of the Persian New Year. Yafa Soleimani is the host/producer of the show that airs in Farsi on PATV channel 20 on Optimum/Altice and 37 on Fios/Verizon. Learn more at www.patv.org.