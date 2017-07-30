PATV Celebrates Board

PATV proudly recognizes two board members’ service milestones this July and August.

Celebrating his 20th anniversary on the PATV Board of Directors, Elliot S. Rosenblatt has represented his Village of Great Neck since July 7, 1997. Sixteen of those years were spent serving as the board treasurer.

In August, Robert M. Schaufeld will have been on the PATV Board of Directors for 16 years, representing his Village of Thomaston. This year is also his 10th anniversary as president of the PATV Board of Directors.

The nonprofit organization, which has been a window to the community through media since 1984, bringing quality, award-winning programming to the residents of the 15 incorporated villages of Nassau County on Optimum Channel 20, Verizon Channel 37 and streaming at www.patv.org/livestream and Facebook at PATV-Long Island, congratulates both Schaufeld and Rosenblatt on their milestone anniversaries serving the community.