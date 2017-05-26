Parade Dedicated To Arthur Seidman

The Great Neck Memorial Day Parade Committee, under the leadership of Committee Chairperson Louise McCann, is dedicating the 93rd Annual Memorial Day Parade to U.S. Army First Lieutenant (retired) Arthur Seidman, who recently turned 100 years old and is still an active member of the Great Neck community.

Each year, the committee names both a Grand Marshal of the parade and dedicates the parade to a worthy Great Neck resident. The honoree is always someone who is either actively serving in the U.S. armed forces or has previously served and warrants special recognition.

Seidman served as a first Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1941–46 as an Artillery Forward (field) Observer in the field artillery. His position put him directly in harm’s way during combat. Seidman was recognized for his heroic achievement in connection with military operations in the Pacific Theater against opposition forces in Luzon, Philippines, in January 1945. He redirected heavy and accurate artillery fire, and the mission successfully destroyed the enemy’s heavy machine gun fire as well as an enemy cave position. For this action, Seidman was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

The Great Neck Memorial Day Parade will be begin on Monday, May 29, at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Middle Neck Road and Susquehanna Avenue. The parade will continue north on Middle Neck Road to the Village Green. Concluding ceremonies honoring the fallen will be held at 11 a.m.

