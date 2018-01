Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso presented a New York State citation to outgoing Vigilant Fire Company Chief Joshua Forst, honoring him for his dedication to the community. Forst joined the Vigilants in 1993, and wore various hats while serving there. He was recognized for saving the lives of many residents, including a woman who fell under a train platform at the Great Neck Long Island Rail Road station. From left: D’Urso and Forst are pictured with the new Vigilant Fire Company chief, Josh Charry.