Our Library: Better Than Starbucks

Starbucks’ chairman Howard Schultz declared in a full-page Open Letter to Customers in The New York Times on May 29: “I wanted our stores to be comfortable, safe spaces where everyone had the opportunity to enjoy a coffee, sit, read, write, host a meeting, debate, discuss or just relax.”

I’m grateful that all of these blessings and more are offered by our Great Neck Library.

The welcoming and expert librarians provide generous assistance. They are baristas of information and ideas, serving up, on request, potent draughts of the best that has been thought, written and experienced by humankind.

Moreover, the deeply-rooted humanistic and democratic values of our library assure that it will never lose sight of its commitment to serve everyone with dignity and respect.

—Ronald Gross