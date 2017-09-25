Open House At Community Ed

If you’ve never taken a class at Great Neck Public Schools Community Education, you can see what you’ve been missing during the annual Open House Week from Monday, Sept. 25, to Friday, Sept. 29. Attendees will find courses that are fun, thought-provoking, unique and creative—and the community is welcome to attend classes at no cost, meet the instructors, view the facilities and learn about this exciting program.

The week offers a wonderful opportunity to join in one of the fitness classes, such as Mindful Meditation, Aerobics, Zumba, Standing Vinyasa Yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Body Workout, Movement for those with Parkinson’s and more. Participants can dance their heart out in Jazz, Ballet, Creative and Classical Dance or Line Dance.

Find your inner artist in Pottery, Stone Sculpting, Painting, Drawing, Pastels, Printmaking, Jewelry Making or Silversmithing.

Experience foreign languages like Chinese, French, Hebrew, Italian, Spanish or Yiddish, or play bridge, canasta or mah-jongg. Participate in a writing class or a book group, or enhance your vocal abilities in one of the many singing classes.

New to Community Ed this year are Archaeology, Aromatherapy, Art History, Belly Dancing, History of the Decorative Arts, Kuhimino Jewelry Braiding, History of NYC/LI Transportation, Origins and Consequences of WWI, Pediatrics for Grandparents and Presidential Greatness.

The class schedule for the Open House will be available at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us, as well as on the Facebook page, Great Neck Community Ed. Classes meet at the Cumberland Adult Center, 30 Cumberland Ave., one block south of Northern Blvd., off Lakeville Rd. For questions, call at 516-441-4949.