Fiona Lyngstad-Hughes, a junior at South High School, originally selected as a New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State Music Conference Alternate, has been placed into the All-State Treble Chorus, Soprano II. A treble chorus is made up of sopranos and altos.

Lyngstad-Hughes joins South’s previously announced musicians selected for All-State: Michelle Xing, Eric Yang and Asia Zhang.