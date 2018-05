South High School will present its annual One-Act Festival of senior-directed plays on Thursday and Friday, May 3 and 4, and Thursday and Friday, May 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. The performances are appropriate for grades 7 and up.

Student directors will be Lucas Cowen, Julia Kelly, Julian Malater, Adam Sperling and Brian Volk.

For tickets and/or more information, visit www.theatresouthtickets.com.