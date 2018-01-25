On The Baseline

The GNN Blazers Varsity and JV teams battled top conference teams in Garden City, Elmont and Jericho this week.

On Tuesday, Varsity lost to top-ranked Garden City at home. Sharif (24) and Juju Hak (19) did their best to keep the Blazers on top but, without the team’s big men who were injured, it could not get the W and was decimated.

The JV, though, extended its seven-game winning streak and beat Garden City on the road, led by Action Jackson (17 points), Slayer Luke (12 points), Big Ethan (13 rebounds) and Dylan “The Glove” Namdar (eight steals).

On Thursday, Elmont traveled to Polo Road. This game marked the return of Varsity Center Eliot Kadouri. The swarming defense of Elmont was too much, and the Blazers fell for the second time this season to the Cardinals.

Once again, the Graham JVA team upended the undefeated Elmont JV 56-55. This young, energetic crew is now riding a nine-game winning streak.

On Saturday, GNN played at Jericho. JVA was down by 10 at the half, but Coach Graham settled the troops. At the end of regulation, the score was tied and the game went into overtime. This is where hard work always wins. Coach Graham has built a reputation for building kids’ strength and conditioning. The Blazers controlled the OT and extended its win streak to 10 games.

Varsity started as badly as it could. One minute in, Julien Hakimian, driving to the basket, came down badly on his left ankle. An ambulance took him to the hospital for evaluation.

The kids fought hard and won 69-62. Sharif ended with a career high of 33 points, Shirian with 15, Roger with eight points and 15 rebounds, Kadouri notched 12 rebounds and a spark by Yaz off the bench with three deep threes rounded out the five biggest contributors for the victorious Blazers.

The players will enjoy needed rest, as the GNN teams are off until Thursday.

Across Northern Boulevard, we should take note of the improving and surging Great Neck South team, led by All-County standout Sheldon Henry. He is guiding his team to a 3-0 league start and hopes to keep the Rebels winning with tenacious defense and an aggressive offensive attack.

The Great Neck Wolfpack teams have had tremendous success. The fouth-grade team highlights Aiden Sheena (15 points), Max Pour (10 points), Jake Balazadeh (seven assists) and three-point shooting specialists Blake and Dylan Hakakian. This team is at the top of its class in the Westbury league.

The same continues with the fifth-grade Wolfpack team as it recently beat Team Purpose, led by MJ Asherian (seven steals), Daniel Reiss and Noah Ahdoot (12 points), Dylan Ely and Jacob Maslavi (11 rebounds) and Liam Sofi (five blocks).

For all you NCAA college basketball fanatics: MSG is hosting both the Big 10 and Big East tournaments this year. Barclays is hosting the ACC, as well, again. If you are interested in tickets, email greatneckbball@gmail.com with your request.