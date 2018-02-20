On The Baseline

Both the Great Neck North and South High School teams enter the playoffs this week. We will be covering both games and will report on them next week.

The GNN JVA team finished off the season by defeating Garden City again on Friday night. The team finished off 10-2 in conference play, and the future looks bright.

Speaking of the future, the sixth grade CYO team beat a top team this weekend. Coby Kalimian stole the ball with eight seconds left and hit hustling Alex Victory, who nailed a deep two at the buzzer for the win.

The team consists of Brian Asnadi, James Cenawood, Ethan Davoudi, Brandon Hakimian, Daniel Hasedian, Coby Kalimian, Daniel Ostad, Cyrus Tehrani, Matthew Varadi and Alex Victory. The players are coached by the father and son Hakimian duo.