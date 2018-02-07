On The Baseline

The Great Neck North Blazers Varsity basketball team beat the New Hyde Park Gladiators on Friday night, Feb. 1, led by none other than senior reserve guard Oren Nasab, with seven points in the final quarter.

With Julien Hakimian (committed to Boston University in the fall) and Joey Jacobs (committed to the Cortland baseball team) out with injuries, Nasab seized the opportunity.

Coach Linderman recently decided to start Nasab, who will be attending Tulane University in the fall. He stepped up and now the Blazers have clinched a playoff spot for the first time in three years.

Eric Shirian and Daniel Sharif continued to control the tempo while handling the scoring load, while Roger Hyman and Geeg Kadouri dominated the paint and the glass.

Prior to the game, the JV team continued their winning ways, and are 8-2 in conference play now.

This team was as balanced as a team could be. Coach Graham kept shuffling the lineup and defenses, but a big shout-out must be made to center Ethan Yousefi, whose interior play on both ends baffled the opponents.

Nat Hyman, Jackson Cronin, Luke Hakimian and Michael Jacobs continued to find ways to lead this team.

Both teams have two conference games left before the varsity team embarks on its playoff quest.

On the south side of the LIE, the Great Neck South Rebels are now 9-1 in conference play and are being led by senior sensation Sheldon Henry.

Look for more on this during next week’s playoff preview.