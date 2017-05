Great Neck South High senior Olivia Lundelius is the Nassau County winner of the B.E.S.T. Award (Bringing Excellence in Service by Teens), awarded by the Nassau County Library Association (NCLA). Levels staff nominated Lundelius for all of the hard work she put into the Java, Python and Android App-Making classes that she taught at the library. Lundelius was presented with the award on May 4 at the Long Island Library Conference.