Northwell Volunteer’s 100th Birthday Celebrated

Amidst a bevy of hospital staff, family, friends and reporters eagerly awaiting his arrival, Great Neck resident and North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) volunteer Arthur Seidman entered the room like a conquering hero.

The special occasion, a century in the making, was the celebration of Seidman’s 100th birthday. A Northwell Health volunteer since 1995, Seidman spends at least 15 hours a week assisting patients and their families in the surgical waiting room at NSUH. He also provides comfort to patients at Northwell’s Monter Cancer Center and serves on North Shore’s auxiliary board as chairman for the Tribute Fund and the Car Raffle.

Special invited guests included his son, Dr. Steven Seidman; daughter, Jane Krakauer; and granddaughter, Kim. Kicking off the festivities was NSUH Executive Director Alessandro Bellucci, MD, who presented the guest of honor with a gift certificate and read a proclamation from the local government.

“I’m pleased to announce that Arthur holds the record for time served as a volunteer,” said Dr. Bellucci. “For that reason, and for everything he’s done for this hospital, we are once again naming Arthur Seidman Volunteer of the Month. He is now the only person in our history to receive that designation twice.”

The dashing Seidman is a World War II veteran who was awarded both the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for distinguished service in the Philippines under General McArthur. His commitment to the health system is legendary. Recently, during a difficult snow storm, while en route to the hospital from his Great Neck home, Seidman offered a ride to a much younger colleague who required assistance getting to his volunteer post.

“I’ve lived a very eventful life,” said a very emotional Seidman, as he described his feelings about turning 100. “I’ve always tried to be as good as I could be. My father was my role model; I tried to behave as he did. So, for me, coming to the hospital and working with other people who are really in need is a reason for me to get up in the morning. This is a labor of love. I love being here.”

Not one to rest on his laurels, Seidman is already planning his activities for next month—a relaxing cruise to the Caribbean with his beloved companion.