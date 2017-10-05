Northwell Health–GoHealth Urgent Care Opens

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
11
Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened at 46 Great Neck Rd.

Great Neck residents now have a nearby medical center for last-minute doctor visits and minor after-hours emergencies. Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened its newest location at 46 Great Neck Rd. on Monday, Oct. 2.

The first North Shore office will offer a welcoming culture of care combined with an integrated electronic medical-record system that can be accessed by caregivers across Northwell Health.

Community members will be able to avail themselves of a variety of services, including vaccinations, physicals and X-rays. The 19th Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center on Long Island is in network with most major insurance plans and welcomes walk-in patients, with the opportunity to save their spot by checking-in online.

The center will be open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

SHARE
Previous articleDeena Lesser, 87
Next articleOne Love Festival Unites With Compassion
Great Neck Record Staff
Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply