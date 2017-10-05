Northwell Health–GoHealth Urgent Care Opens

Great Neck residents now have a nearby medical center for last-minute doctor visits and minor after-hours emergencies. Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened its newest location at 46 Great Neck Rd. on Monday, Oct. 2.

The first North Shore office will offer a welcoming culture of care combined with an integrated electronic medical-record system that can be accessed by caregivers across Northwell Health.

Community members will be able to avail themselves of a variety of services, including vaccinations, physicals and X-rays. The 19th Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center on Long Island is in network with most major insurance plans and welcomes walk-in patients, with the opportunity to save their spot by checking-in online.

The center will be open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.