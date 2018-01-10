North Sophomore Wins Music Competition

Great Neck North High School sophomore Jeremy Bernstein earned first place for his cello performance at the third annual Manhattan International Music Competition.

As a first-place winner, Bernstein will perform at the Lincoln Center Library on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Dr. Pamela Levy, fine and performing arts department head at North High, describes Bernstein as a dedicated student who plays the cello in the orchestra, chamber music society, All-County and the school’s cello club—of which he is a founding member. He is also enrolled in AP Music Theory and is an active member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.