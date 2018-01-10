North Sophomore Wins Music Competition

Jeremy Bernstein is congratulated by Dr. Pamela Levy, fine and performing arts department head, and Joseph Rutkowski, director of instrumental music at North High.

Great Neck North High School sophomore Jeremy Bernstein earned first place for his cello performance at the third annual Manhattan International Music Competition.

As a first-place winner, Bernstein will perform at the Lincoln Center Library on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Dr. Pamela Levy, fine and performing arts department head at North High, describes Bernstein as a dedicated student who plays the cello in the orchestra, chamber music society, All-County and the school’s cello club—of which he is a founding member. He is also enrolled in AP Music Theory and is an active member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

