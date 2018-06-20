North Shore Hebrew Academy Students Honored

North Shore Hebrew Academy High School honored several students from the Class of 2018, who graduated on Thursday, June 14.

Caylie Tuerack was named valedictorian of the Class of 2018. Tuerack is vice president of National Honor Society, editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, captain of Debate and Model Congress, president of Anti-Bias Task Force and captain of the varsity softball team. She will be attending Johns Hopkins University.

The salutatorian is Jason Kurlander, who is a Siemens Competition Semifinalist, cocaptain of the Traveling Math Team, plays clarinet in Jazz and Concert Band and is a volunteer magician at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Kurlander will be attending Johns Hopkins University.

Shirin Benyaminpour is speaker of the class. A member of the Choir, Traveling Math Team and Anti-Bias Task Force, Benyaminpour is a yearbook section editor, peer tutor and plays on the varsity softball and volleyball teams. She will be attending Macaulay Honors at Queens College.