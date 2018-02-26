North Shore Action Commemorates First Anniversary

The steady rain did not deter a small crowd from gathering at Great Neck House for North Shore Action’s First Anniversary celebration on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The audience of approximately 50 attendees, comprised of residents from Great Neck, Little Neck, New Hyde Park and Manhasset, reflected the diversity of our community: white, black and Asian, multi-ethnic and multi-religious, male and female, young and old.

Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Anna Kaplan was instrumental in reaching out to constituents among all of the diverse groups in our area, as well as inviting the featured speaker, Imran Ansari.

The common thread among the attendees was an interest in community action for the benefit of all, with issues ranging from gun control, tax reform, voting laws, road safety, water quality, sexual harassment and many others.

The event acknowledged the group’s many successful programs in 2017, and set forth North Shore Action’s vision for 2018 and beyond. Cofounders Veronica Lurvey and Beth Friedmann spoke of North Shore Action’s 2017 projects, which included: raising funds and community action for victims of the Great Neck fire, providing meals and other necessities for families in need, advocating for safer roads and water quality, inviting elected officials

such as Congressman Tom Suozzi to speak in our community, raising awareness regarding the opioid addiction crisis and creating a parent task force.

During the program, attendees had an open discussion about how to make a positive impact given today’s fraught political climate. Postcards were written to elected officials and new voters were registered. Lurvey spoke of the upcoming elections, from local through national, throughout the 2018 calendar. She encouraged the audience to speak out and to contact their elected officials regarding issues of concern. She stressed that North Shore Action is a grassroots organization, and its future programs will reflect the interests of its members and supporters. Many attendees also completed surveys, indicating their suggestions and areas of interest.

The featured speaker, Imran Ansari, Nassau County regional representative from the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, was very well received. He gave a very informative and interesting presentation regarding the highlights of Governor Cuomo’s 2018 budget and the impact of the new tax laws for Long Island residents. Ansari answered many audience questions regarding the anticipated tax increases and potential remedial actions that might take place in the future. He invited attendees to email him with further inquiries and concerns.

The group’s Steering Committee is comprised ofKaren Ashkenase, Susan Chin, Eileen Clarke, Beth Friedmann, Jacqueline Harounian, Anna M. Kaplan, Andrea Katz, Toby Katz, Veronica Bisek Lurvey, Ruth Rosenstein, Judi Rosenzweig, Sabereh Samet, Rebecca Sassouni and Eleanor Yomtobian-Askari.

To learn more about North Shore Action, visit its Facebook page or email northshoreaction@gmail.com.