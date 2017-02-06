North Middle Grade 6 Concert

The community is welcome to attend North Middle School’s Sixth-Grade Winter Instrumental and Choral Concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m., in the Daniel J. Tomaselli Auditorium, 77 Polo Rd.

This free event will feature a variety of music.

The Orchestra will open the with “Calypso,” “Theme from Jurassic Park” and “Bach Minuets.”

The Chorus will perform “Manx Lullaby,” “I Won’t Grow Up,” “Hala Lala Layya” and “Fight Song.”

The Band will conclude with “March of Freedom,” “Antagonist” and “Eye of the Tiger.”

The Band and Orchestra will be under the direction of Anthony Virgilio. The Chorus will be directed by Arielle Murdocco.

For more information, call 516-441-4551.