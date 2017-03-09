North Junior Selected For Honor Orchestra Of America

Megan Xu, a junior at North High School, has been selected to perform with the 2017 Honor Orchestra of America at a concert that will be held in Indiana in early March. Xu, who plays the viola, was chosen for the orchestra after submitting a recording and participating in the audition process. Members of the applied music faculty from some of the country’s leading universities evaluated her recording.

Joseph Rutkowski is Xu’s instrumental music teacher at North High.

The Honor Orchestra performance will be conducted by Jeffrey Grogan, Education and Community Engagement conductor of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, as well as the conductor and artistic director of Greater Newark Youth Orchestras, InterSchool Orchestras of New York and New Jersey Youth Symphony.

The Honor Orchestra of America is sponsored by Music for All, a nonprofit educational organization that has been providing educational and performance programs and events for school bands and orchestras since it was founded in 1975. Music for All also focuses on music and arts education advocacy, providing resources for teachers and communities “to strengthen the message that music education is a vital part of the core curriculum.”