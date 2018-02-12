North High Valentine Soirée

The public is warmly welcomed to attend the Valentine Soirée at North High on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., at 35 Polo Rd. The free event will feature Jazz Ensemble, Concert Choir, North High A Cappella Troupe, as well as vocal solos and duets.

Jazz Ensemble will perform “Lil Darlin’” by Neil Hefti and a medley of love-themed jazz standards.

Concert Choir’s selections will include “All the Things You Are” and “What I Did for Love.”

The A Cappella Troupe will sing “Crazy” and “Some Nights.”

Solo performances will include “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “When I Was Your Man” and “Your Heart Is as Black as Night.”

The concert will be under the direction of Dr. Pamela Levy, department head for fine and performing arts and director of vocal music, and Joseph Rutkowski, director of instrumental music.