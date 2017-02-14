North High Valentine Soirée

The community is welcome to attend the Valentine Soirée at North High School, 35 Polo Rd., on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

Chorus will perform a medley from Jersey Boys and The Beatles’ original arrangements of “Love Me Do,” “If I Fell” and “All My Loving.” Some seniors will perform solos, including Cole Porter’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and selections from the musical If/Then.

Jazz Ensemble will perform a medley of love-themed jazz standards.

Principal Bernard Kaplan will perform original songs on guitar and flute, along with a band of faculty members.

The soirée will be under the direction of Janine Robinson, choral director, and Joseph Rutkowski, instrumental music director.