North High To Present Chamber Music Recital

The public is warmly invited to attend North High’s free Chamber Music Recital, under the direction of music teachers Dr. Pamela Levy and Joseph Rutkowski, on Wednesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m., in the school library at 35 Polo Rd.

The evening will start with a string quartet by Beethoven, featuring Matthew Xu and Sally Saker on violin, Mark Xu on viola and Judah Nouriyelian on cello.

Brahms’ “Horn Trio in E Flat major” will follow with Rachel You on violin, Daniel Itzkowitz on horn and Vera Cho on piano.

Mozart’s “Duo in G major” will be performed by Keva Li on violin and Megan Xu on viola.

The duet of Villa Lobos’ “Chôros No. 2” will be presented by Madeline Yang on flute and Joshua Rothbaum on clarinet.

A video game medley from “Undertale” by composer Toby “Radiation” Fox will be performed by Katherine Smolens on flute, Bob Qian on clarinet, Josh Kim on bass clarinet and Cheongjun Oh on horn.

Modest Mussorgsky’s “Hopak” will feature the trio of Elana Xu, Nina Phillips and David Cheong on violins.

The famous Dvorák Quintet for piano and strings will be performed by David Zeng and Adam Tsou on violin, Esther Hwang on viola, Neil Chou on cello and Jeffrey Zhang on piano.

The delightful piano trio by Haydn in C major will feature Isabel Yang on violin, Neil Chou on cello and Jeffrey Zhang on piano.

Brahms’ “Sonata” will be performed by North High music instructors Dr. Pamela Levy on piano and Joseph Rutkowski on clarinet.

The evening will culminate with the entire 28-member Chamber Music Society, featuring students Keva Li, Elana Xu, Daniel Zeng, Adam Tsou, Sally Sarker, Rachel You, Matthew Xu, Nina Phillips and David Cheong on violin; Megan Xu, Esther Hwang and Mark Xu on viola; Neil Chou and Judah Nouriyelian on cello; Berk Soykan on bass; Vera Cho and Jeffrey Zhang on piano; Madeline Yang and Katherine Smolens on flute; Kaiming Zhang on oboe; Bob Qian and Joshua Rothbaum on clarinet; Joshua Kim and Frederick Sion on bass clarinet; Joshua Nouriyelian on bassoon; and Daniel Itzkowitz, Cheongjun Oh and Sean Eliassi on horn, performing the final movement of Mendelssohn’s “Octet” and Dvorák’s “Serenade.”

For additional information about the recital, contact Rutkowski at jrutkowski@greatneck.k12.ny.us.