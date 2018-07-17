North High Graduating Students Honored

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Councilwoman Anna Kaplan celebrated the graduating seniors at Great Neck North’s Senior Awards Ceremony.

Bosworth presented Oliver Pour and Keva Li with the town’s Civic Spirit Award and gave the New York State Comptroller Achievement award on behalf of New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to Aaron Hakim.

Kaplan presented an award to Luhan Chen on behalf of New York State Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, as well as the North Hempstead Town Clerk Leadership Award to Aaron B. Naim.