North High Awarded In French Poetry Contest

Fifteen students from John L. Miller Great Neck North High School were awarded prizes at the annual French Poetry Competition at Hofstra University on Dec. 6.

Participants competed against other students in their grade level in two categories, original poetry and recitation of famous poetry, at this event sponsored by the Nassau County Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French.

Eleven North High students earned awards for their original French poems. Grade 9 Level 2 winners are Adam Sanders, first prize; Chloe Chu, second prize; Molly Sherry, first runner-up; and Liel Ezroni, third runner-up. Grade 10 Level 3 winners are Sarah Frankel, first prize; and Adena Etaat, second prize. Grade 11 Level 4 winners include Michaela Ben-Sorek, second prize; Christopher Lu, first runner-up; and Daniella Nakash, third runner-up. Grade 12 Level 5 winners are Rebecca Hirschhorn, first runner-up; and Hong Tam, second runner-up.

Four students received prizes for reciting a famous poem in French from memory. Nina Phillips was second runner-up in Level 2; Daisy Korman and Clara Sarfati tied as third runners-up in Level 3; and Molly Racsko was third runner-up in Level 4.

The annual French Poetry Competition is open to students from public and private schools across the county. Each winner received a certificate of achievement and a French-inspired gift.

Founded in 1927, the American Association of Teachers of French is the largest national association of French teachers in the world with nearly 10,000 members.