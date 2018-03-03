North High Athletes Attend Leadership Conference

Six juniors from the North High School Athletic Leadership Club recently joined students from throughout Nassau County for the 15th Annual Student Athletes as Leaders: Leadership On and Off the Field conference at Hofstra University for speakers, workshops and discussions to support positive student leadership throughout Nassau County schools. Great Neck North High School was represented by student leaders Nicole Victory, Alexis Namdar, Kayla Ebrani, Matthew Nabatkhorian, Maor Amar and Benjamin Veliz, as well as Principal Daniel Holtzman and Athletic Director Eamonn Flood.