North Golf And Baseball Seasons End

The Great Neck golf team played Manhasset this past Thursday for the final match this season. Although Great Neck ended the season with only one win, the players showed hard work and dedication throughout the entire spring.

On a positive note, Great Neck will be sending two players, Raymond Gresalfi and Paul Chung, to the All-County competition. Both players contributed phenomenal scores this past season and their involvement in this competition is well deserved. Congratulations to them and to the enitre team on some superb strokes.

The Great Neck boys JV baseball team played Plainview this past week. This was the final game of a great season. Jake Hakimian of the North team was the starting pitcher and did not give up any runs until the final innings.

In the final inning, the Blazers were down 5-4. A single by Matthew Heimowitz caused a tie ballgame. Finally, David Kamali of the Blazers hit a double and scored the winning run. It was an amazing way for the Blazers to end the season with a walk-off hit. The team played outstanding ball all season, only giving up one loss.

Dylan Solomon is a freshman at Great Neck North High School.