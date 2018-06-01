North And South Ranked As Top High Schools

Great Neck North and Great Neck South High Schools were both ranked in the top 1 percent of the nation’s Best High Schools in U.S. News and World Report’s annual list, which was released on May 9.

Of the more than 28,800 high schools evaluated, Great Neck South High ranked #195 and Great Neck North High ranked #273.

Both Great Neck schools are Gold Medal recipients—a designation awarded to only the top 500 schools in the entire country.

To determine a school’s placement on the Best High Schools list, U.S. News considered programs offered for all students, graduation rates,

test scores and college preparation.

The publication further analyzed the top 500 schools to determine the best high schools for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). North High, at #53, and South High, at #64, were the only Long Island schools to place in the top 100 of the best STEM schools in America. This ranking is determined by student participation and performance on Advanced Placement science and math exams.

The report also included high schools rankings by state. South High ranked as #29 and North High was #34 among the best schools in New York.

“It takes the support of an entire community to earn national recognition like this,” explained Superintendent of Schools Dr. Teresa Prendergast. “These rankings are a testament to the commitment of our Board of Education, our dedicated administrators and faculty, our hard-working students, their supportive families and all Great Neck residents.”