Norman J. Goldfarb, MD, 95

Norman J. Goldfarb, MD, passed away on Jan. 20 at age 95. He was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 2, 1921, to Bertha and Samuel Goldfarb.

Norman is survived by Leonie, his wife of 68 years; his three daughters, Karen, Madelyn and Leslie; grandchildren, Erika, Eli and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren, Yarden and Mia. His sister, Carol Schreiber, still lives in Great Neck today.

Norman spent his childhood in Brooklyn, and graduated from college and medical school at the University of Virginia.

He served as captain in the Medical Corps, and then decided to become a dermatologist. Norman had a vibrant, well-loved medical practice in Forest Hills, and taught at the New York University dermatology clinic for many years. Later in life, he and Leonie moved to Sarasota, FL.

Norman was one of the founding trustees of Temple Isaiah in Great Neck. He and Leonie loved to travel and were instrumental in establishing Neot Kedumin, the biblical cultural gardens in Israel. Norman was active and generous in many causes including the Civil Rights Movement, Jewish organizations and the Autumn Senior Housing project in Great Neck.

Norman was always developing new interests and talents that included photography, studying Hebrew and the Torah, philosophy, tennis and music. He played mandolin and was part of both the Long Island Mandolin Orchestra and the Sarasota Mandolin Group.

He gave to others whole-heartedly with love, compassion and empathy. He brightened up a room, was filled with optimism and touched so many lives. Norman helped transform the world into a better place.

Donations in honor of Norman Goldfarb can be made to: Jewish Family & Children Services of the Suncoast, www.jfcs-cares.org, 941-366-2224; The Jewish Housing Council, www.avivaseniorlife.org, 941-377-0781; or Tidewell Hospice/Sarasota, FL, www.tidewellhospice.org, 941-487-3100.