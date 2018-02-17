Nine Students Named Honor Concert Band Winners

Nine Great Neck Public Schools students from North High School, South High School and South Middle School have been accepted to perform in Honor Concert Bands at the New York State Band Directors Association (NYSBDA) Honor Concert Bands Conference. One student was named an alternate.

Honor Concert Band performances will be held in Syracuse in early March and will be conducted by college wind-ensemble directors. Students were selected for the

Honor Concert Bands by a statewide panel of NYSBDA music educators who evaluated recordings of student performances.

For the second year in a row, clarinetist Joshua Rothbaum from North High has been selected to receive this honor. Rothbaum is a student of Joseph Rutkowski.

Participating from South High School will be Ryan Cheng (bass clarinet), Eli Goldberger (clarinet 1) and Emily Jung (clarinet 3). This is Cheng’s second year in a row to receive this honor. Noah Sheidlower (trumpet) was selected as an alternate. These students are taught by Mark Boschen and Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head.

South Middle School participants in the Middle School Honor Concert Band will be Chloe Chan (flute), Celine Hong (flute), Jongwon Kim (alto saxophone), Joy Song (clarinet) and Sophia Wotman (trumpet). Their teacher is Alan Schwartz, music department head.