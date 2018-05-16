New Radio-Frequency Identification System Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Great Neck Record
A ribbon cutting was held at the Great Neck Library Main Branch for the new Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) system, which provides patrons with the option of self-service check-in and checkout of library materials that now contain microchips attached to them. From left: Great Neck Library Board of Trustees President Robert Schaufeld, Library Assistant Treasurer and Trustee Joel Marcus, Town of North Hempstead Councilwomen Anna Kaplan and Lee Seeman, Library Director Denise Corcoran, Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum and Great Neck Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Stephen Lando

