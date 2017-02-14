New Alert Junior Officers Installed 

The Great Neck Alert Fire Company held the installation of the 2017 officers of the Great Neck Alert Junior Firefighters on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Alert Fire Company headquarters.

The new officers are Captain David Oginski; First Lieutenant Ben Kobliner; Second Lieutenant Seth Newman; Recording Secretary Maya Garfinkel; and Financial Secretary Julia Motchkavitz.

For young adults between the ages of 12 and 17, the Junior Firefighters program meets twice a month, when members receive training in first aid, CPR, fire safety and participate in other firefighting drills and activities.

To learn more or apply, visit www.alertfd.org or call 516-487-1057.