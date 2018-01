Nerina Melchiori died on Dec. 1 at age 96. She was born in Italy and emigrated to the U.S. in 1956.

Nerina lost her beloved husband, Albert, 32 years ago. She is mourned by her daughter, Luciana Azizian; her grandchildren, Mark Azizian and Vanessa Tamari; and her great-grandsons, Ben and Ethan.

Always energetic and active, she was an inspiration to all. She will be missed.